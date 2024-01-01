en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Pakistan Cracks Down on Tehreek-e-Taliban: Nearly Two Dozen Arrested Amid Resurgence of Violence

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:05 am EST
Pakistan Cracks Down on Tehreek-e-Taliban: Nearly Two Dozen Arrested Amid Resurgence of Violence

In a significant development, Pakistani authorities have arrested nearly two dozen members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an outlawed Islamist militant group also known as the Pakistani Taliban. These arrests, carried out in the eastern Punjab province over the past two weeks, signal a renewed crackdown on militant activities amid a surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Crackdown on TTP: A Response to Rising Violence

These arrests come in response to a resurgence of violence, raising concerns over the country’s security situation. The TTP, distinct from the Afghan Taliban, has been involved in numerous high-profile attacks within Pakistan over the past decade. These attacks have targeted security forces, public spaces, and religious minorities, aiming to overthrow the Pakistani government and impose a strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Arrests: A Result of Effective Intelligence Operations

The arrested individuals were apprehended based on intelligence information, demonstrating the effectiveness of Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts. Moreover, these arrests also included Mohammad Arshad, the alleged chief commander of the banned Baluch Nationalist Army, which operates primarily in southwestern Baluchistan province, a region witnessing a low-level insurgency for more than two decades.

Pressure Mounts on Pakistan’s Government

The government of Pakistan has been under pressure to act against militant groups like the TTP to ensure the safety of its citizens and maintain regional stability. The recent arrests not only reflect the government’s commitment to tackling terrorism but also its determination to dismantle the networks of these outlawed groups. These counter-terrorism efforts are crucial in controlling the escalating violence and ensuring a safer environment for Pakistani citizens.

0
Pakistan Terrorism
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Steps in to Streamline Urea Distribution

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan Naval Academy Commissions 88 Officers, Emphasizes Geopolitical Concerns

By Rizwan Shah

Imran Khan and PTI Members Disqualified from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan Dispatches Third Consignment of Aid to Gaza Amidst Ongoing Conflict

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan Grapples with Rising Inflation amid Global Economic Challenge ...
@Business · 25 mins
Pakistan Grapples with Rising Inflation amid Global Economic Challenge ...
heart comment 0
India and Pakistan Uphold Tradition of Biannual Prisoner Exchange

By Rafia Tasleem

India and Pakistan Uphold Tradition of Biannual Prisoner Exchange
Pakistanis safe after powerful earthquake hits Japan, says ambassador

By Waqas Arain

Pakistanis safe after powerful earthquake hits Japan, says ambassador
Pakistan Stock Exchange Kicks off 2024 with Record Surge

By Waqas Arain

Pakistan Stock Exchange Kicks off 2024 with Record Surge
Pakistan Grapples with Soaring Inflation Despite Record-High Borrowing Costs

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan Grapples with Soaring Inflation Despite Record-High Borrowing Costs
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Commits to Major Reforms in Labor, Education, and Pension Systems
8 seconds
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Commits to Major Reforms in Labor, Education, and Pension Systems
Simple Daily Habits for Improved Hormone Health in 2024: Marina Wright’s Advice
10 seconds
Simple Daily Habits for Improved Hormone Health in 2024: Marina Wright’s Advice
Kwale County Residents Challenge President Ruto's Job Creation Claims
35 seconds
Kwale County Residents Challenge President Ruto's Job Creation Claims
Fiesta Bowl Showdown: Oregon Ducks Favored Over Liberty Flames
2 mins
Fiesta Bowl Showdown: Oregon Ducks Favored Over Liberty Flames
Healthy Hangover Relief: Busting Myths and Providing Alternatives
4 mins
Healthy Hangover Relief: Busting Myths and Providing Alternatives
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup
6 mins
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup
Nutritionists Warn About Health Risks of Ultra-Processed Vegan Foods
7 mins
Nutritionists Warn About Health Risks of Ultra-Processed Vegan Foods
Avigdor Liberman Calls for Israeli Occupancy in Southern Lebanon Amidst Hezbollah Strikes
8 mins
Avigdor Liberman Calls for Israeli Occupancy in Southern Lebanon Amidst Hezbollah Strikes
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
8 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
8 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
26 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
33 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
37 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app