North Waziristan Operation: Pak Army Says Eight Terrorists, Including Mastermind of Mir Ali Attack, Neutralized

RAWALPINDI, March 18, 2024 – In a decisive action against terrorism, Pakistani security forces conducted a successful intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan District, eliminating eight terrorists, including the notorious commander Sehra alias Janan, the orchestrator behind the recent Mir Ali attack. This operation, carried out on the night of March 17 and 18, marks a significant blow to terror networks operating in the region.

Strategic Strike Against Terror

The operation was initiated based on concrete intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area. During the intense exchange of fire, eight terrorists were neutralized, including Sehra alias Janan, a high-value target who was directly involved in the attack on a security forces’ post in Mir Ali on March 16. The loss of Sehra, a key figure in the terrorist hierarchy and highly sought after by law enforcement agencies, represents a critical setback for terrorist operations in the area.

Response to Mir Ali Attack

The operation was a direct response to the audacious attack on a security forces’ post in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, where seven Pakistan Army soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel and captain, were martyred. A group of six terrorists had initially attempted to infiltrate the post in the early hours of Saturday but were repelled by the Pakistani troops. They then resorted to ramming an explosive-laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombings, causing significant damage and loss of brave lives. The swift and effective action of the troops, led by Lieutenant Colonel Kashif, neutralized all six attackers, preventing further casualties.

Ongoing Sanitization Operations

Following the elimination of the immediate threat, sanitization operations are currently underway to ensure the area is cleared of any remaining terrorists. This ongoing effort underlines the determination of the Security Forces of Pakistan to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country. The ISPR has reiterated its commitment to the safety and security of the nation, promising to continue such operations until terrorism is completely wiped out.

The successful operation in North Waziristan not only avenges the martyrs of the Mir Ali attack but also sends a strong message to terrorist factions that the Pakistani security forces are relentless in their pursuit of peace and stability. The elimination of key terrorist figures like Sehra alias Janan disrupts the operational capabilities of terror networks, providing a safer environment for the citizens of Pakistan and contributing to the broader goal of regional security.