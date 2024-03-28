Nigerian Security Forces Neutralize Terrorists in Borno, Katsina, Benue: Key Victories Highlighted

Nigerian Security Forces have achieved significant victories in counter-terrorism operations across Borno, Katsina, and Benue states, neutralizing five terrorists and recovering a cache of weapons and stolen livestock. These operations, conducted in late March 2024, underscore the ongoing efforts to curb terrorism and insurgent activities in the region.

Strategic Operations Yield Success

In Borno and Katsina states, Nigerian Army troops, in collaboration with Hybrid Forces, engaged and overpowered terrorists in a series of gun battles. The operations led to the neutralization of three terrorists and the recovery of arms, ammunition, and rustled cattle. Specifically, in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, a clearance operation targeting Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province enclaves resulted in the neutralization of one terrorist and the recovery of significant weaponry, including two AK-47 rifles and an improvised explosive device. Similarly, in Katsina State, troops neutralized two terrorists in the Garin Rinji area, recovering motorcycles and livestock.

Law Enforcement Action in Benue

In a parallel development, Benue State Police reported the neutralization of two bandits in the Katsina Ala Local Government Area. The operation, executed by the Joint Task Force Operation Zenda, encountered armed resistance from the bandits, which was swiftly overcome by the police force's superior firepower. The operation resulted in the recovery of firearms, ammunition, and assorted phones, marking another success in the fight against banditry and criminality in the region.

Implications and Ongoing Efforts

These successful operations against terrorists and bandits in Borno, Katsina, and Benue states are part of the Nigerian Government's intensified efforts to restore peace and security in the North East and surrounding areas. The neutralization of key terrorist figures and the recovery of stolen goods demonstrate the effectiveness of the security forces' strategies and their commitment to combating terrorism and insurgency. Continuous operations are being sustained to clear remaining terrorist elements, with the security forces remaining vigilant and proactive in their counter-terrorism efforts.