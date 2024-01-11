en English
Africa

Mozambique and Rwanda Forces Successfully Counter-Attack Terrorists in Cabo Delgado

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:09 am EST
Mozambique and Rwanda Forces Successfully Counter-Attack Terrorists in Cabo Delgado

In a triumphant display of strength and resilience, Mozambique’s defence and security forces, with the backing of Rwandan troops, have successfully executed a counter-attack against the terrorist groups that had besieged the villages of Ntotwe and Chimbanga in the Cabo Delgado province. The incursion, which took place last Wednesday and Friday, sent ripples of fear through the local community, disrupting the tranquility of their daily lives.

Successful Counter-Attack

The counter-attack, a testament to the forces’ resolve and tenacity, led to the recovery of goods stolen by the jihadists from the terror-stricken villagers. In their hurried retreat, the terrorists abandoned military equipment, which was promptly seized by the forces. The swift response of the troops not only repelled the threat but also resulted in the restoration of stolen property to its rightful owners, a rare victory in the face of such violent confrontations.

Return of Recovered Goods

The district administrator of Mocimboa da Praia, Sergio Domingos Cipriano, made a point of visiting the affected villages to supervise a ceremony where the recovered items were handed back to the community. The event served as a symbol of restoration, a promise of resilience in the face of adversity.

Government’s Dedication to Peace

During the ceremony, Cipriano, while acknowledging the tragic loss of life due to the terrorist incursions, emphasized the government’s unyielding dedication to combating the threat and ensuring security for the populace. He reinforced the government’s commitment to restore peace and urged the community to maintain trust in the government’s efforts to shield them from ‘all forms of enemy malice’.

In this display of strong leadership and resolve, the Mozambican government has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to safeguarding its people and restoring peace. The successful counter-attack and recovery of stolen goods stand as a beacon of hope for the community, a testament to their resilience and the government’s dedication to combating terrorism.

Africa Terrorism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

