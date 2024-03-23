Moscow's Crocus City Hall Attack: Russia Declares Day of Mourning

On March 22, a serene evening was shattered by the echoes of gunfire and an explosion at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow Region, marking one of Russia's darkest days in recent history. The incident, which unfolded during a performance by the veteran rock band 'Picnic', resulted in over 130 fatalities and more than 140 injuries, as confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Health. In response, President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation, vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice and declaring March 24 a day of nationwide mourning.

Chaos Unfolds at Crocus City Hall

The attack commenced with several gunmen opening fire amidst the crowd, followed by a devastating explosion that led to a subsequent fire. The Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for this barbaric act, which has been vehemently condemned by leaders worldwide. Russian authorities have arrested four suspects attempting to flee to Ukraine, highlighting the swift action being taken to apprehend those responsible for orchestrating this tragedy.

The international community, including prominent figures like Xi Jinping, Erdogan, Macron, and Modi, alongside entities such as the UN Security Council and NATO, have expressed their condemnation of the attack and solidarity with Russia. This global outcry reflects the universal condemnation of terrorism and a shared mourning for the innocent lives lost. Despite the horror, the incident has united the international community in its support for the victims and their families.