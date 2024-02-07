Migrant Worker Killed in Srinagar: A Grim Reminder of Ongoing Violence

In a chilling act of violence, Amritpal Singh, a migrant worker from Amritsar, Punjab, was shot dead by terrorists in the heart of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which left another individual, Rohit, injured, is the latest in a series of assaults on non-local workers in the strife-torn region.

Attack on Innocent Lives

The incident unfolded in the bustling Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar. Amritpal Singh, a street vendor by profession, found himself the target of this heinous act. In addition to the loss of his life, another individual, identified only as Rohit, was grievously wounded. The assault on these unarmed civilians has roused widespread condemnation, serving as a grim reminder of the ongoing violence and instability that plagues the region.

Pattern of Violence Against Migrant Workers

This incident is not an isolated one. Since 2019, the region has witnessed a surge in targeted attacks against non-locals, especially migrant workers. These acts of terror, often claimed by militant outfits like the Lashkar-e-Taiba's mouthpiece 'The Resistance Front', aim to instill fear and disrupt daily life and the local economy. The death of Amritpal Singh is mourned by his community, while the injuries sustained by Rohit underscore the constant threat these workers face.

Authorities Respond

In response to the attack, the Indian Army has launched extensive search operations to apprehend those responsible. Political parties in the region have expressed their outrage and called for increased security measures to protect vulnerable migrant workers. The police are currently investigating the incident, and the injured Rohit is receiving treatment at a local hospital.