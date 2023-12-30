en English
Terrorism

Israeli Soldier Held By Palestinian Liberation Front Killed in Airstrike

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:22 pm EST
Israeli Soldier Held By Palestinian Liberation Front Killed in Airstrike

An Israeli soldier, held captive by the armed wing of the Palestinian Liberation Front, Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, lost his life in an unintended consequence of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. The failed rescue operation by Israeli commandos led to this unfortunate event, which also resulted in injuries to some of the captors. The Brigades’ spokesperson, in a broadcast by Al Araby television, refrained from providing any specifics on the soldier’s capture.

Escalation of Violence

Over the past 24 hours, the region has seen an escalation in violence, leading to the death of 165 Palestinians and injuring 250 others in Israeli strikes. An incident of a suspected car ramming attack on an Israeli military post in the West Bank has added to the tension. Amidst the chaos, Israeli troops are reaching Hamas command centers and arms depots, with clashes in numerous areas, foreshadowing a possible regional spread of the conflict.

Humanitarian Crisis

Over 100,000 Palestinians have been displaced internally due to the airstrikes, with a majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents forced from their homes. The airstrikes have also devastated the infrastructure and resulted in a child being found alive in the rubble. Amidst the acute water scarcity, the Palestine Red Crescent Society is conducting workshops on maintaining hygiene for displaced children.

International Reactions

Hamas has criticized the United States for an ’emergency’ sale of munitions to Israel, bypassing Congress. South Africa has referred Israel to the International Court of Justice for its actions. The conflict has also seen protests against the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demonstrations in solidarity with the hostages held by Hamas. With the conflict intensifying, airstrikes have been reported in Syria and Lebanon, hinting at potential casualties and a regional escalation.

Terrorism
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

