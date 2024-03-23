Survivor of Moscow Attack: I Faked Death to Ensure Survival

From her hospital bed, a survivor of the bloody Moscow attack that killed 115 people and injured dozens, recounted the moments of horror she saw during the attack.

She pretended to die to save herself. The girl received serious burns and received all the necessary medical care.

Meanwhile, 115 people were killed and dozens injured in a shooting that was followed by a huge fire on Friday evening at a concert hall on the outskirts of the Russian capital, and ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

A large fire engulfed the building, plumes of black smoke rose from its roof, as well as a very dense deployment of police and emergency services.

Initial Chaos and Horror

"Just before the start, we suddenly heard several bursts of machine guns, a woman screaming and then a lot of screaming,"Alexey, a music producer who was in the dressing room at the time of the attack, told AFP. He added that he saw the crowd scrambling to escape.

According to a journalist at the RIA Novosti state news agency, individuals in camouflage clothing stormed the concert hall before opening fire and throwing "a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which caused a fire".

The journalist said: "the people in the Hall threw themselves on the ground to take shelter from the shooting for 15-20 minutes, after which they began to crawl out. Many managed to get out".

The Fire and Rescue Operation

The fire spread to almost 13 thousand square meters of the building before the fire was contained, according to emergency services. But around one o'clock at dawn on Saturday (23:00 GMT Friday) the fire was still burning, according to the ministry, which used helicopters in firefighting operations.

Russian television reported that the roof of the building partially collapsed. There was no information on how many people might be trapped inside.