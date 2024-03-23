Global Condemnation Follows Deadly Kandahar Suicide Attack During Ramadan

In a tragic twist to the holy month of Ramadan, a devastating suicide explosion near a bank in Kandahar, Afghanistan, has captured headlines, sparking widespread domestic and international outcry. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, ex-chairman Abdullah Abdullah, and a chorus of global voices, including the US and UAE, have unequivocally condemned the attack, highlighting its egregious timing and calling for peace and justice.

Advertisment

Immediate Reactions and Condemnations

Shortly after the attack, which resulted in the loss of three civilian lives and injured 12 others, prominent Afghan figures Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah were quick to denounce the violence, labeling it a direct affront to humanity and Islamic principles. Simultaneously, the international community, represented by figures such as Thomas West from the US and entities like the German Foreign Office and the UAE's foreign ministry, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the attack's senseless nature and the necessity for the Afghan populace to observe Ramadan in peace.

Daesh Claims Responsibility Amidst International Support

Advertisment

While the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan refutes the presence of terrorist factions within its borders, Daesh stepped forward to claim responsibility for the bloodshed. This assertion has only intensified calls for justice, with the Afghan Ministry of Interior vowing to track down those behind the carnage. This stance is bolstered by international support, with the Saudi Arabian foreign ministry and other nations reaffirming their opposition to terrorism and their readiness to stand with Afghanistan against such threats.

Looking Forward: The Quest for Peace and Stability

The aftermath of the Kandahar bombing is a solemn reminder of the challenges facing Afghanistan on its path to peace and stability. Amidst the condemnations and the grieving, a collective call to action resonates, urging not only for the perpetrators to be brought to justice but also for a renewed commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms. As the holy month continues, the hope for tranquility remains, underscored by a united front against violence and extremism.