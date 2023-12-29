en English
Terrorism

Gaza Strip in Crossfire: Intense Bombardment Escalates Humanitarian Crisis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:27 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:05 am EST
Gaza Strip in Crossfire: Intense Bombardment Escalates Humanitarian Crisis

The densely populated Gaza Strip, home to around 2.3 million people, is witnessing an intense bombardment that has stirred a wave of fear and vulnerability among its residents.

With escalating conflict and the severity of the situation heightened by the area’s high population density, there are no safe places left to seek refuge amid the relentless strikes.

Unceasing Attack on Gaza

Israeli forces have been launching air and ground offensives against Hamas across cities, towns, and refugee camps in Gaza round the clock. In an attempt to dismantle Hamas and rescue more than 100 hostages held captive by the militants, Israel has killed thousands of militants.

However, the offensive has also resulted in a high civilian casualty count with over 21,100 Palestinians, primarily women and children, losing their lives. Among the dead is an Israeli American Canadian, initially believed to have been taken hostage but later confirmed to have been killed during an attack in early October.

The Humanitarian Crisis

Over 85% of Gaza’s population has been driven away from their homes due to the ongoing conflict. Entire neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble as the bombing campaigns persist. Northern Gaza has been leveled, and its isolation from the rest of the territory exacerbates the already dire situation.

The relentless airstrikes have led grieving families to run out of burial spaces, and those who manage to escape the fighting find themselves unable to outrun the airstrikes. Medical facilities are overwhelmed, and humanitarian workers report that hospitals have been decimated.

A Ray of Hope Amid Desolation

Even amid such devastation, life finds a way. Iman al-Masri, displaced from Beit Hanoun, gave birth to quadruplets on December 18th, adding a glimmer of hope amid the carnage.

However, Israel has indicated it has no plans to cease the bombardment until Hamas is destroyed. The war has now passed the two-month mark, with over 20,915 people killed and more than 54,900 injured in the Gaza Strip alone since early October.

The Road Ahead

A temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel ended on December 1, and the bombardment of Gaza resumed. Egypt has proposed a new hostage and ceasefire deal, but the future remains uncertain.

The war of words and missiles between Israel, Hamas, and Hezbollah continues to escalate, casting long shadows over any prospect of peace. The Gaza Strip, already one of the world’s most densely populated areas, finds itself in the crossfire, its civilians bearing the brunt of the conflict.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

