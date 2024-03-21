Ethiopia Thwarts Major Terror Plot: 50 Arrested in Addis Abeba for Violence Conspiracy

On Tuesday, Ethiopian authorities made a significant breakthrough in national security by apprehending 50 individuals linked to a covert organization. This group was allegedly plotting terror and violence in Addis Abeba and its surrounding regions, marking a critical moment in Ethiopia's ongoing battle against organized terror.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Covert Operations

The Joint Security and Intelligence Task Force disclosed that after a meticulous five-month surveillance operation, they captured members of a clandestine group. These individuals were reportedly scheming to unleash terror in the bustling capital of Addis Abeba and the adjacent Oromia region. The suspects, found with an arsenal including weapons, snipers, bombs, and incendiary materials, were purportedly operating from Addis Abeba and Menjar Shenkora in the North Shoa zone of the Amhara region. The task force emphasized the group's collaboration with certain followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, exploiting church premises as a hub for their clandestine activities.

Key Figures and International Links

Advertisment

Among the apprehended was Nigatu Gebreyesus, identified as the group's leader, alongside Fasil Getachew and Tewolde Birhan, responsible for finance, logistics, and resource mobilization. The operation also unveiled a network of coordinators based abroad, including former military personnel and media personalities, indicating the group's extensive reach and planning. These foreign-based coordinators were allegedly forging ties with an armed faction led by former opposition party leader Eskindir Nega, showcasing the sophisticated and interconnected nature of the plot.

Call for Vigilance and Cooperation

In light of these arrests, the task force issued a call to action for residents to cooperate with security forces in exposing such threats. It particularly warned religious institutions to be vigilant against non-religious activities occurring within their premises, underlining the importance of community awareness in preventing future terror plots. This incident not only highlights the persistent threat of organized violence in Ethiopia but also the critical role of intelligence and community cooperation in maintaining national security.

This recent operation underscores the Ethiopian government's commitment to thwarting attempts at destabilizing the nation through violence and terror. It serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing Ethiopia in ensuring the safety of its citizens, while also highlighting the complexities of navigating religious and community dynamics in the fight against terrorism.