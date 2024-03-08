ECOWAS Announces Creation of Counter-Terrorism Force Amidst Soaring Sahel Violence

In a significant move to combat escalating terrorism, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) disclosed plans for a counter-terrorism force. This announcement was made during a press briefing in Abuja, Nigeria, highlighting the dire situation in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic where nearly 7,000 deaths were reported due to over 3,500 terrorist attacks in 2023 alone.

ECOWAS Commissioner of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Amb. Abdel-Fatau Musa, outlined the severity of the situation, noting that Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic were particularly hard-hit. With close to 2,000 attacks in Burkina Faso, over 1,044 in Mali, and 500 in Niger Republic, these nations have seen an unprecedented surge in violence. This instability has led to a humanitarian crisis, with 4.8 million people facing food insecurity, 2.4 million internally displaced, and nearly 9,000 schools closed in the region. Musa starkly noted that Burkina Faso has surpassed Afghanistan in terms of the terror threat.

Formation of the Counter-Terrorism Force

The decision to establish a counter-terrorism force comes in response to the overwhelming terrorist activities plaguing the region. Amb. Musa explained that the force's establishment was decided upon at a previous ECOWAS meeting, where heads of state acknowledged the urgent need to address terrorism more effectively. The forthcoming meeting of Ministers of Finance and Defence is expected to finalize the modalities for financing this initiative, marking a crucial step towards regional stability.

This development signifies a pivotal shift in West Africa's approach to combating terrorism, emphasizing a collective regional effort. The formation of the counter-terrorism force could potentially serve as a model for other regions facing similar challenges, underscoring the importance of collaboration in addressing global security threats. Additionally, this move comes at a time when the Sahel region has been recognized as the new epicenter of terrorism, demanding innovative and concerted efforts to restore peace and security.

The creation of the ECOWAS counter-terrorism force marks a critical juncture in West Africa's fight against terrorism. By pooling resources and expertise, ECOWAS member states demonstrate a committed stance against the scourge of violence that has ravaged the Sahel. As the region braces for the operationalization of this force, the international community watches closely, hopeful that this initiative will bring much-needed stability and security to the beleaguered nations of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic.