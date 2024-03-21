Attempted Arson at Wuppertal Mosque Sparks Outrage, Calls for Unity in Germany

An attempt to set fire to a mosque in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia was reported on Thursday, according to officials. The public prosecutor’s office said initial investigations revealed that the suspect arrived at the mosque’s entrance at around 4:20 a.m. local time (3:20 a.m. GMT), and tried to place a burning object. The attempted arson caused a small fire and minor damage to the building’s facade, as the gates were locked, and the suspect could not gain access.

Community Response and Condemnation

The police have appealed for witnesses and requested anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation into the incident. Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB, which runs the Wuppertal-Elberfeld mosque, has condemned the arson attack and called on authorities to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of community members. "Especially in the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims around the world celebrate peaceful coexistence, we will not allow such attacks to disrupt our harmonious and diverse coexistence,” the group said in a statement. "We call on all Wuppertal residents to stand together, and stand up against all forms of hatred and violence. The DITIB mosque in Wuppertal-Elberfeld will remain a place of peace and community, and we will not be intimidated.”

Rising Racism and Xenophobia in Germany

Germany witnessed growing racism and xenophobia in recent years, fueled by the propaganda of far-right and anti-Muslim groups, including the opposition party Alternative for Germany, or the AfD. A country of over 84 million people, Germany has the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France. It is home to nearly 5 million Muslims, according to official figures.

Implications for National Unity and Social Cohesion

The incident has ignited a broader conversation about the need for unity and the rejection of hate-driven violence within the community. By standing together, Wuppertal residents and wider German society can send a powerful message against the forces of division, ensuring that such attempts at disrupting peace and coexistence do not achieve their intended goals. This event may serve as a catalyst for deeper reflection on the values of diversity and inclusivity, fostering a more resilient and united community.