Taraba Clergy Demands Justice for Slain Pastor Jacob Abah and Nine Others

The Clergy of Tiv Extraction Forum in Taraba State has called for justice in the case of Pastor Jacob Abah, his wife, son, and seven others who were killed during a bus attack in Donga Local Government Area by the Ichen Militia. The forum highlighted the lack of government support for the victims and called for arrests and prosecution of the perpetrators. Efforts to contact government officials for a response were unsuccessful, but the state governor has condemned the attack and ordered a full investigation.

Call for Justice and Government Response

The forum expressed profound distress over the government's apparent neglect of the victims and their families. Highlighting the ordeal of those who sustained injuries, the forum lamented the financial burden left on the victims, with some unable to afford hospital bills. The silence from the government has been particularly disappointing to the community, prompting the forum to call for immediate action against the perpetrators and support for the victims.

Community and Police Reaction

In the wake of the tragedy, the local community and the police in Bali Division have shown solidarity with the victims' families. The police were commended for their efforts in evacuating the bodies for burial. However, the forum has urged for a more comprehensive investigation into the incident, emphasizing the need for justice to prevent future occurrences. The lack of a timely and adequate response from the government has raised concerns about the state's commitment to protecting its citizens.

Future Implications

The incident has not only cast a shadow over the community's sense of security but also raised questions about the effectiveness of the state's law enforcement and justice system. The forum's call to action seeks not only to address the immediate needs of the victims' families but also to prompt a broader discussion on improving security measures and ensuring justice for all citizens. The community's resilience in seeking justice for the slain pastor and others is a poignant reminder of the ongoing challenges faced in the region.