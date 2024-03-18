Swiss Industry Leaders Appeal to National Bank for Relief Amid Strong Franc and Economic Downturn

Swiss industry leaders are making a strong plea to the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to consider the economic strain caused by the robust Swiss franc. The plea comes as the central bank approaches its critical interest rate decision on March 21.

Amid a cooling global economy and falling demand, the appreciated currency is severely impacting profits, particularly for exporters grappling with reduced business from key markets like Germany and China.

Impact of the Strong Franc

The significant appreciation of the Swiss franc against major currencies over the past year has presented a double-edged sword. While it has helped mitigate imported inflationary pressures, it has also placed Swiss exporters in a precarious position.

Companies are finding it increasingly difficult to maintain competitiveness as their products become more expensive abroad, squeezing margins and hindering the ability to secure new orders. The situation is further exacerbated by a 9.1% drop in foreign orders last year, with the manufacturing sector showing signs of contraction for an extended period.

Industry's Call for Action

Representatives from the manufacturing sector, including Swissmem and Swissmechanic, are vocalizing their concerns and urging the SNB to adjust its focus. The argument posits that once the central bank has met its primary mandate of controlling inflation, it should also consider the broader economic impacts, including those resulting from currency fluctuations. Suggestions have been made for the SNB to actively manage its currency reserves to prevent an excessive appreciation of the franc, which could offer some relief to exporters.

The SNB's Delicate Balance

As the SNB prepares to make its rate decision, the balance is delicate. With inflation under control, some economists advocate for a cut in interest rates as a means to support the export-driven economy. However, the central bank remains primarily focused on inflation, wary of the potential impacts of premature policy adjustments.

The coming decision will be closely watched by industries and investors alike, as it could signal the SNB's willingness to consider broader economic factors in its policy considerations.