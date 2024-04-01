Survey Shows Decline in Interest for Tesla Amid Controversies Surrounding CEO Elon Musk

A recent survey by market intelligence firm Caliber has revealed a shrinking interest among U.S-based potential Tesla buyers, due in part to CEO Elon Musk's polarizing persona.

Advertisment

Despite Tesla's continued sales growth last year, the electric vehicle maker is expected to report weak quarterly sales, with Caliber's "consideration score" for Tesla dropping significantly from its peak in November 2021.

Impact of Elon Musk's Reputation

Caliber's survey highlights strong associations between Tesla's reputation and that of Musk, with controversies surrounding Musk's public statements and political affiliations contributing to the decline in consumer interest. Experts suggest that Musk's increasingly right-wing politics and polarizing behavior are weighing on Tesla's brand and demand.

Advertisment

Challenges in the EV Market

Tesla's decline in consideration comes amid broader challenges in the electric vehicle market, including economic concerns, lack of affordable new models, and rising competition from cheaper rivals like China's BYD. While overall electric vehicle sales in the U.S. are forecast to increase, Tesla's projected sales growth lags behind, signalling potential headwinds for the company.

Diverging Consumer Sentiment

Advertisment

While some consumers remain loyal to Tesla despite concerns over Musk's behaviour, others are increasingly put off by his actions and politics, seeking alternatives in the marketplace. The decline in Tesla's reputation in certain regions underscores the impact of controversies surrounding Musk on consumer sentiment and purchasing decisions.