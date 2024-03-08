South Korea's Antitrust Agency Considers Sanctions Against Meta Platforms Over User Protection Failures

Reports indicate that South Korea's antitrust agency, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (FTC), is contemplating imposing sanctions on Meta Platforms for allegedly neglecting to safeguard users of Facebook and Instagram marketplaces against fraudulent transactions.

BNN Breaking understands that the has already FTC concluded an investigation into potential violations of South Korea's e-commerce law by Meta Platforms. Also, last year, the agency reportedly sent an examination report to Meta, signalling a significant development in the ongoing probe into the tech giant's practices in the country.

Allegations Against Meta Platforms

The investigation report alleged that Meta failed to implement adequate measures to protect users of Facebook and Instagram marketplaces and provide remedies for disputes arising from sales transactions.

Despite not being registered as e-commerce businesses, the marketplaces operated by Meta are subject to compliance with South Korea's e-commerce regulations, highlighting the need for robust user protection measures.

Agency's Response and Meta's Reaction

While the FTC has not confirmed the details of the report, citing its policy of not commenting on ongoing investigations, Meta Platforms has yet to respond to requests for comment. The findings of the investigation signal potential regulatory action against Meta Platforms, raising questions about the company's compliance with consumer protection laws in South Korea.

Broader Regulatory Landscape

The scrutiny faced by Meta Platforms is part of a broader examination of major overseas shopping platforms by South Korean authorities. This includes a review of practices by companies such as Alibaba's AliExpress and Temu, underscoring the government's efforts to ensure fair and transparent practices in the digital marketplace.