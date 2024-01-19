X App Expands Audio and Video Calling Features to Android Users

The social networking app, X, has unveiled its audio and video calling features to Android users. This follows the initial introduction of these features on iOS platforms last year. However, these newly introduced features hold exclusivity for X Premium users. While all users possess the capability of receiving calls, the privilege of making and receiving calls is reserved for those with a Premium subscription.

Gradual Rollout and Premium Exclusivity

In a progressive approach to the rollout, not every user will secure immediate access to the novel features. Availability will eventually reach all those who update their app to the latest version. The employee of X confirmed this update in a platform post. The slow and steady rollout of this feature is indicative of X's strategic efforts to build anticipation and ensure seamless integration across its user base.

An All-In-One App: X's Endeavor

This development falls in line with X's larger vision to morph into an all-encompassing app. By extending audio and video calling features, X is enhancing its platform's functionality, converging various communication methods into one space. Although several other messaging platforms offer similar capabilities at no cost, the introduction of calling abilities to X adds a layer of convenience for those deeply invested in availing X's services.

Beyond calling abilities, X's update also encompasses options for users to control who can call them, effectively adding another layer of privacy and user control. In addition to calling features, X has a tier-based offering system with three paid tiers: Basic, Premium, and Premium+.