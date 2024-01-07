Welsh Government Tackles Rising Safety Concerns on A55 at Penmaen-bach Point

The Welsh Government is taking decisive action in response to rising safety concerns surrounding a stretch of the A55 at Penmaen-bach Point, situated between Penmaenmawr and Conwy. This follows a surge in accidents in 2023, where the safety barrier segregating the dual carriageway from the adjacent cycle and pedestrian lane suffered significant damage.

Unprecedented Surge in Accidents

In 2023, a total of nine incidents were recorded where the safety barrier, a robust structure comprising crash barriers and aluminium railings, sustained damage. This marks a marked increase from the single incident reported in the preceding year, underscoring the escalating safety concerns at this particular location.

Political Intervention

Janet Finch-Saunders, the Senedd member for Aberconwy, has taken up the issue in earnest, penning a letter to Lee Waters MS, the Deputy Minister for Climate Change. She expressed unease about the efficacy of the current barriers in safeguarding non-vehicular traffic and called for a comprehensive review of the safety measures in place along the National Cycle Route at this location.

Government Response

In response to the incidents and the concerns raised, a spokesperson for the Welsh Government confirmed that they are assessing the situation meticulously. They are in the process of reviewing the data at hand and weighing up various safety options, with the intention of enhancing the safety of the National Cycle Route in this area.