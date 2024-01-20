Waka Flocka Flame Speaks on Struggle with Public Happiness Post-Divorce

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame has recently voiced the challenges he faces while revealing his happiness to the public. The 'Hard in Da Paint' artist, after announcing his new relationship with a woman he affectionately refers to as 'Big Mel' on Instagram, has been met with negative reactions from fans who still carry an emotional attachment to his previous relationship with ex-partner Tammy Rivera. Waka Flocka Flame and Rivera separated in 2022, ending their eight-year union.

Facing The Music: The Struggle with Public Happiness

Waka Flocka Flame has expressed his discomfort at the need to suppress his joy due to negative public feedback. 'It's like I'm punished for being happy,' he said in an Instagram story, clearly troubled by the situation. This public scrutiny is a stark reminder of the often harsh limelight celebrities are subjected to, especially regarding their personal lives.

Reflecting on Past Relationships

Reflecting on his divorce from Rivera, the rapper admitted there were aspects he could have handled differently. However, he clarified that the reason for their split wasn't due to infidelity, which had occurred eight years prior, but rather due to a mutual feeling of disconnect. 'It's so much deeper than just cheating... it was a mutual thing,' he explained.

A New Chapter: Waka's No-Nonsense Approach to Dating

Since his split, Waka has indicated a no-nonsense approach to dating, sharing a meme that suggests he would not tolerate red flags in future relationships. His new partner, 'Big Mel,' is an educator with six degrees and also works as a Fashion Nova ambassador. She is a testament to Waka's commitment to moving forward, despite public backlash. The rapper's daughter has also come out in defense of her father, stating that both he and his ex-wife are content in their separate relationships.