Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen Revolutionise Clubbing with Daytime Discos

Unveiling a novel approach to the clubbing experience, actress Vicky McClure and husband Jonny Owen have initiated a series of daytime discos dubbed ‘Day Fever.’ Intended for those over the age of 30, the innovative concept offers a unique amalgamation of socialising and dancing, without the fatigue of late-night parties.

Revolutionising Clubbing

The inception of ‘Day Fever’ sprang from Jonny’s yearning to relish the convivial aspect of clubbing without the drawbacks associated with late-night revelry. The couple has curated an experience that allows attendees to dance the afternoon away, partake in a meal, and return home in time for an evening of relaxation and television viewing, all without jeopardising their Sunday plans.

Immersive Experience

These daytime discos are not just about dancing; they are an immersive journey into nostalgia. Featuring classic party anthems chosen by DJs including Vicky, Jonny, and Katie Owen, the atmosphere is further enhanced by the inclusion of retro TV show clips and nostalgic TV adverts, adding a unique twist to the traditional clubbing scene.

Onwards and Upwards

Following a triumphant inaugural event at Sheffield City Hall, which was rapidly sold out and received enthusiastic responses from attendees, the couple is now planning to extend these discos to various locations across the UK. They lay emphasis on affordability and accessibility, striving to make ‘Day Fever’ an event that everyone can enjoy. The concept has resonated with the target audience, as evidenced by the swift sell-out of tickets for several upcoming events. Vicky compares the experience to a workout, offering the dual advantage of being a social, fun activity and a physical exercise.