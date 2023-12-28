en English
Education

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Dismissed Over Online Adult Content Scandal

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:59 am EST
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Dismissed Over Online Adult Content Scandal

After 16 years of leadership at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Chancellor Joe Gow was dismissed from his role due to his participation in creating adult content with his wife, Carmen Wilson. The couple’s explicit videos were discovered on platforms such as OnlyFans and Pornhub under the pseudonym ‘Sexy Happy Couple,’ leading the Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents to assess ‘significant reputational harm’ to the institution.

Unveiling The ‘Sexy Happy Couple’

The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents unanimously decided to terminate Gow’s chancellorship after the discovery of his involvement in adult content online. Gow, who has been the chancellor since 2007 and is the university’s second-longest-serving chancellor, now faces a review of his tenured faculty status while on paid administrative leave. The Board of Regents described his actions as ‘abhorrent,’ and the case has been referred to an outside law firm for a thorough investigation.

First Amendment Rights and University Funding

Gow defended his actions, stating that the videos did not mention his university position and were within his First Amendment rights. He also clarified that no university funds were used in the production of the content. Despite these assertions, the Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents decided to terminate his chancellorship, citing the reputational damage caused to the university as a primary reason for their decision.

Prior Controversies and Future Plans

This is not the first time Gow has faced criticism related to the adult industry. In 2018, he invited adult film star Nina Hartley to speak on campus about pornography, using university funds. He later reimbursed these funds following public outcry. Aside from their adult content, Gow and Wilson also launched a YouTube cooking channel featuring adult film stars and co-authored books under pseudonyms about their experiences in the porn industry. Prior to this scandal, Gow had announced plans to retire at the end of the 2023-24 academic year and return to teaching.

Education Social United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

