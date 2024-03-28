UN supports 40 Afghan women and girls in sewing

UNICEF announced a significant breakthrough for women's empowerment in Afghanistan, stating a collaborative effort with the European Union to provide vocational training in sewing for 40 young women and girls. This initiative, supported financially by the European Union Embassy in Afghanistan, aims to equip these women with skills that enable them to contribute financially to their families, marking a hopeful step towards economic independence in a region where women's employment opportunities have been severely limited.

Empowering Women Through Vocational Training

The European Union Delegation in Afghanistan has shared their vision of providing hundreds of women and girls with the skills and opportunities needed for a brighter future. This sewing vocational training is part of a broader effort by UN agencies to focus on women's empowerment and employment over the past two years. Despite the challenges faced by Afghan women, including the loss of jobs and decreased decision-making power in families, this program offers a glimmer of hope. One participant, whose name was withheld, shared how this support from the European Union has enabled her to financially support her family through sewing.

Increase in Sewing and Handicraft Interest

Following the closure of educational opportunities for Afghan women, sewing and handicrafts have emerged as one of the few viable options for them to engage in productive work. The UNAMA has noted a significant increase in interest among girls in these fields, underscoring the importance of such vocational training programs. Additionally, the World Food Program has launched sewing training programs across Afghanistan with the goal of promoting women's self-sufficiency, a move that comes at a crucial time when economic opportunities for women in the country are diminishing.

Looking Towards a Sustainable Future

The collective efforts of UNICEF, the European Union, and other international bodies signify a crucial step towards rebuilding the socio-economic fabric of Afghanistan by empowering its women. These initiatives not only provide immediate financial relief for families but also pave the way for sustainable development by fostering a skilled workforce among women. As these women gain independence and contribute to their families' incomes, they not only improve their personal situations but also set a precedent for the empowerment of women across Afghanistan.