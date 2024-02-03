Ukraine's Struggle for Cultural Preservation: Advancing National Electronic Library Amid Invasion

In the wake of the widespread cultural destruction wrought by Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine's Ministry of Culture and Information Policy is taking decisive action. The ministry is intensively working on the development of the National Electronic Library, a crucial project aimed at preserving Ukraine's rich and diverse cultural heritage. This initiative has taken center stage following the catastrophic loss of 220 physical libraries and 187 million copies of priceless library holdings.

Deliberate Destruction of Cultural Institutions

The invasion has been marked by a grim pattern of deliberate attacks on cultural facilities. This strategy is seen as an attempt to erase Ukrainian heritage, a move that has only further galvanized efforts to safeguard the country's historical records and cultural artifacts. The National Electronic Library project is one significant response to this cultural annihilation.

A Beacon of Preservation in Times of War

On January 31, a roundtable was held to discuss the progress of the National Electronic Library project. The discussions covered a wide range of topics, including the project's concept, provisions, work regulations, and its implementation roadmap. Acting Minister Rostyslav Karandieiev underscored the project's increased importance in the post-invasion era, noting the critical need to preserve historical documents in an electronic format that can withstand physical destruction.

International Support and Local Efforts

The project has pulled in expertise and backing from national libraries across Europe and significant donor organizations like UNESCO. The working group involved in the project has outlined a list of libraries and archival institutions to take part in the initiative, analyzed documentary heritage objects, and prepared a draft provision and work regulations. In addition to these efforts, the Ukrainian authorities are renaming libraries that were previously named after ideological figures from Russia. There are also plans to merge the National Children's Library with the State Library of Ukraine for Youth to consolidate resources. The Kvitka-Osnovianenko Central Library in Kyiv, recently renovated, has been reopened, standing as a symbol of Ukraine's resilience and dedication to cultural preservation.