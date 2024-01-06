en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social

UK Anti-Monarchy Group Files Police Complaint Against Prince Andrew

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:05 am EST
UK Anti-Monarchy Group Files Police Complaint Against Prince Andrew

In the heart of London, a UK anti-monarchy organization known as Republic has lodged a complaint against Prince Andrew, creating ripples in the royal sphere. The action followed the unmasking of names linked to the scandalous late financier Jeffrey Epstein in US court documents. The disclosure has led to an array of repercussions, with Republic, a group advocating for an elected head of state in Britain, taking a resolute step.

The Epstein Connection

Jeffrey Epstein, a name synonymous with disgrace and scandal, took his own life in 2019 while facing trial for numerous sex crimes. The recent exposure of identities associated with Epstein in the US court documents has reopened old wounds. Among these names is Prince Andrew, also known as the Duke of York. The Prince finds himself embroiled in allegations of groping a woman, charges that he fervently denies.

Prince Andrew’s Controversial Past

The Prince, amid growing controversy, distanced himself from his royal duties back in 2019. The cause – a contentious BBC interview in which he defended his association with Epstein. In February 2022, Andrew reached a settlement in a US civil lawsuit lodged by Virginia Giuffre. The plaintiff alleged that the Prince had sexually assaulted her when she was just 17. Previously, in October 2021, the Metropolitan Police had reviewed and closed the investigation into Giuffre’s claims. The police force also conducted an inquiry involving British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who has since been convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Republic’s Demands and Prince Andrew’s Present

Despite his self-imposed exile from public life, Prince Andrew was spotted attending a Christmas Day church service with his family in Sandringham, eastern England. Meanwhile, Republic’s Chief Executive, Graham Smith, is pressing for the case to be reopened. Smith is also demanding a parliamentary debate and a public response from King Charles III. As the allegations continue to swell, the future of the Prince and the monarchy remain shrouded in uncertainty.

0
Social United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social

See more
17 mins ago
New 20mph Speed Limit Enforced in Wales Amid Controversy
In the aim of enhancing road safety, Wales has started to enforce a new 20mph speed limit in built-up areas. First Minister Mark Drakeford, who is on his way out of office, has made it clear that this law will be stringently applied against those who deliberately flout the limit. However, drivers who are genuinely
New 20mph Speed Limit Enforced in Wales Amid Controversy
Phoenix Spree Deutschland Cancels Property Development Project Amid Declining Property Values in Berlin
2 hours ago
Phoenix Spree Deutschland Cancels Property Development Project Amid Declining Property Values in Berlin
Antisemitism Concerns at Leeds University Lead to High-Profile Course Withdrawal
2 hours ago
Antisemitism Concerns at Leeds University Lead to High-Profile Course Withdrawal
Archbishop Scicluna on Church's Role in Politics and Addressing the Moral Crisis
1 hour ago
Archbishop Scicluna on Church's Role in Politics and Addressing the Moral Crisis
Lithuania Considers Raising Minimum Gambling Age to 21
2 hours ago
Lithuania Considers Raising Minimum Gambling Age to 21
European Council President Charles Michel to Step Down Early, Triggers Succession Race
2 hours ago
European Council President Charles Michel to Step Down Early, Triggers Succession Race
Latest Headlines
World News
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
1 min
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
2 mins
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
2 mins
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
Rise Mzansi Bolsters Candidate Selection Process with Prominent Figures
2 mins
Rise Mzansi Bolsters Candidate Selection Process with Prominent Figures
UK Political Turmoil: Post Office Scandal, Climate Crisis Resignation, and Election Pledges Under Scrutiny
2 mins
UK Political Turmoil: Post Office Scandal, Climate Crisis Resignation, and Election Pledges Under Scrutiny
Cricket Roundup: Match Outcomes, Upcoming Encounters and Player News
3 mins
Cricket Roundup: Match Outcomes, Upcoming Encounters and Player News
AB de Villiers Defends Newlands Pitch, Calls for More Test Cricket
4 mins
AB de Villiers Defends Newlands Pitch, Calls for More Test Cricket
Ukrainian Parliament Committee Supports Dismissal of MP Bezuhla from Security Post
4 mins
Ukrainian Parliament Committee Supports Dismissal of MP Bezuhla from Security Post
Brajesh Pathak Celebrates India's Progress at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra
5 mins
Brajesh Pathak Celebrates India's Progress at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
24 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app