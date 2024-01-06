UK Anti-Monarchy Group Files Police Complaint Against Prince Andrew

In the heart of London, a UK anti-monarchy organization known as Republic has lodged a complaint against Prince Andrew, creating ripples in the royal sphere. The action followed the unmasking of names linked to the scandalous late financier Jeffrey Epstein in US court documents. The disclosure has led to an array of repercussions, with Republic, a group advocating for an elected head of state in Britain, taking a resolute step.

The Epstein Connection

Jeffrey Epstein, a name synonymous with disgrace and scandal, took his own life in 2019 while facing trial for numerous sex crimes. The recent exposure of identities associated with Epstein in the US court documents has reopened old wounds. Among these names is Prince Andrew, also known as the Duke of York. The Prince finds himself embroiled in allegations of groping a woman, charges that he fervently denies.

Prince Andrew’s Controversial Past

The Prince, amid growing controversy, distanced himself from his royal duties back in 2019. The cause – a contentious BBC interview in which he defended his association with Epstein. In February 2022, Andrew reached a settlement in a US civil lawsuit lodged by Virginia Giuffre. The plaintiff alleged that the Prince had sexually assaulted her when she was just 17. Previously, in October 2021, the Metropolitan Police had reviewed and closed the investigation into Giuffre’s claims. The police force also conducted an inquiry involving British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who has since been convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Republic’s Demands and Prince Andrew’s Present

Despite his self-imposed exile from public life, Prince Andrew was spotted attending a Christmas Day church service with his family in Sandringham, eastern England. Meanwhile, Republic’s Chief Executive, Graham Smith, is pressing for the case to be reopened. Smith is also demanding a parliamentary debate and a public response from King Charles III. As the allegations continue to swell, the future of the Prince and the monarchy remain shrouded in uncertainty.