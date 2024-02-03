Trigea Finalizes Record-Breaking Acquisition of Arkady Pankrac Shopping Center

The Partners group's real estate fund, Trigea, has etched its name in the annals of the Czech retail industry by finalizing the acquisition of the Arkady Pankrac shopping center in Prague. The deal, which cost over 6 billion Czech Koruna (approximately 241 million euros), is a landmark moment, marking the largest transaction by domestic retail funds in the Czech Republic's history.

From G City to Trigea

The shopping center was previously owned by the Israeli company G City, via Atrium Pankrac. G City had acquired Arkady Pankrac in 2022 and held full ownership since last spring, following its purchase from the German developer ECE Projektmanagement, which owned a quarter stake. The sale to Trigea was green-lit by the Czech Office for the Protection of Economic Competition in early January, clearing the path for this ground-breaking transaction.

A Boost for Trigea's Retail Portfolio

Arkady Pankrac, completed in 2008, boasts around 40,000 square meters of rentable space and is 96% leased. This acquisition aligns perfectly with Trigea's strategy to bolster its retail sector presence and signifies the growing importance of domestic capital in the country's retail real estate market. The Trigea Real Estate Fund, established in 2019, reported a 61 percent growth in turnover to CZK 121 million in 2022 and currently manages a portfolio of CZK six billion for clients.

A Landmark Moment for Czech Retail

This transaction is not just a milestone for Trigea but a defining moment for the Czech retail industry. It stands as a testament to the burgeoning power of domestic capital and the increasing importance of the retail sector within the country's real estate market. The successful acquisition of Arkady Pankrac by the Trigea Real Estate Fund sets the bar high for future transactions, marking a pivotal moment in the history of Czech retail.