Treasury Appoints Dr. Peter van Alfen as Chair of Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee

Dr. Peter van Alfen, a renowned numismatic curator and academic, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC). This appointment, effective from January 30, 2024, comes from the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury and is set for a one-year term as mandated by law. Dr. van Alfen, who has been a part of the CCAC since 2020, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

A Stalwart in Numismatic Curation

Dr. van Alfen's journey with numismatics started over two decades ago at the American Numismatic Society (ANS), where he currently holds the position of Chief Curator. His journey began with a focus on ancient Greek coinage, and over time, expanded to include medallic art. His tenure at the ANS has seen him take a particularly active role in developing online resources and educational programs, such as the Hellenistic Royal Coinages project and the Eric P. Newman Summer Graduate Seminar.

Academic Background and Contributions

Dr. van Alfen's academic credentials bolster his numismatic expertise. He holds a Ph.D. in Classics, an M.A. in Anthropology (Nautical Archaeology), and a B.A. in Classics. His fascination with ancient artefacts has seen him participate in ancient shipwreck excavations and earn the title of Affiliated Scholar with the Institute of Nautical Archaeology. Furthermore, he has been the editor of ANS Magazine for 15 years and served on the J. Sanford Saltus Award committee for over a decade.

The Role of the CCAC

The CCAC, established by Congress in 2003, serves an integral role in the nation's coinage. It advises the Treasury on coinage themes, designs, and commemorative issues. The committee also submits annual reports to Congress and the Secretary of the Treasury. The United States Mint, part of the Department of the Treasury since 1873, is the sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage in the country. It operates numismatic programs without taxpayer cost, further emphasizing the importance of the CCAC and its chairperson's role.