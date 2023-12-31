en English
India

Tamil Nadu Government to Translate Dalit Literature Into English

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:17 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:24 am EST
Tamil Nadu Government to Translate Dalit Literature Into English

The Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TTESC) has embarked on a groundbreaking project to translate 12 seminal Tamil Dalit literary works into English. This initiative aims to celebrate the literary heritage of Dalit authors and provide them with a global platform. Announced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly by Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, the project has been allocated a budget of 25 lakh rupees.

Unveiling Dalit Literature to the World

A select assortment of these translated books will be displayed at the forthcoming Chennai Book Fair. The translations encompass works by distinguished authors such as Sahitya Akademi recipients Imayam and Cho Dharman. The project will also spotlight an anthology of writings from eminent Dalit leaders of the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Reviving Vital Dalit Works

In addition to new translations, the project involves the reprinting of significant works. This includes ‘Karukku’ by Bama and ‘The Scar’ by K.A. Gunasekaran, the latter acknowledged as the first modern Dalit autobiography in Tamil. ‘Karukku’, written by Bama after leaving the convent, was an attempt to heal her wounds. It was later translated into English by Lakshmi Holmstrom, won the Crossword Award, and has been adopted as a textbook in various universities and colleges. Bama’s work has provided solace and courage to many who have encountered caste discrimination, untouchability, poverty, and destitution.

Enriching the Literary Landscape

This initiative forms part of TTESC’s broader vision to bridge the urban-rural divide by offering insights into rural life through literature and to encourage fresh voices from the Adi Dravidar and tribal communities. R. Gajalakshmi, Managing Director of TTESC, and G. Lakshmi Priya, Secretary of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, have underscored the significance of this project in enriching the literary landscape and motivating aspiring authors to narrate their stories.

India Social
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

