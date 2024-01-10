Synagogue Church of All Nations Dismisses Accusations Against TB Joshua in BBC Documentary

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has vehemently dismissed allegations levelled against its late founder, Temitope Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua, in a recent BBC documentary titled 'Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua.' The documentary, which has stirred controversy, featured allegations of sexual assault, manipulation, forced abortion, and other abuses credited to the late cleric, with testimonies from over two dozen former SCOAN members from Nigeria, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

In a detailed response, SCOAN's Public Affairs Director, Dare Adejumo, refuted the claims made in the documentary, stating that the individuals interviewed were unknown to the church. The church criticized the BBC for what it considered a breach of journalistic ethics, accusing the broadcaster of utilizing 'fictional narrative propaganda' and being 'a tool for destructive motives.'

The Role of Journalism and TB Joshua's Legacy

SCOAN highlighted the role of journalism in society but argued that the BBC's report was biased and unfair. The church staunchly defended TB Joshua's legacy, asserting that countless individuals have benefited from his ministry and that the allegations do not reflect the positive experiences of numerous followers. The credibility of the individuals featured in the documentary was also questioned by the church, suggesting they were motivated by envy of the church's success and expansion.

Furthermore, SCOAN refuted the implication that TB Joshua manipulated the narrative surrounding the 2014 collapse of his guest house, which resulted in over 100 fatalities. The church maintained that such an ongoing series of abuses could not occur unnoticed in a nation governed by law. It also questioned why the allegations only surfaced after TB Joshua's death, saying that the BBC's reporting approach was condemnable and called for a recognition of the positive impact TB Joshua had during his lifetime.