Spark Live: Multi-Sensory Theatre for Disabled Communities Needs Funding to Expand Nationwide Tour

Embarking on an innovative journey, Spark Live, a multi-sensory theatre production, commenced its tour at Auckland Town Hall, directly engaging audiences living with disabilities. With ambitions to traverse Northland and potentially more regions, the production team, led by star actor Lily-May Oakley and director Charlotte Nightingale, seeks critical funding to make theatre accessible to all. Coinciding with World Down Syndrome Day, the event also served as a celebration and a call to action for inclusivity in arts.

Breaking Barriers in Theatre

At the heart of Spark Live is the aim to deliver a unique theatre experience that transcends traditional sensory boundaries. Utilizing a blend of tactile props, engaging sounds, and dynamic performances, the production invites audience members to immerse themselves fully in the narrative. Lead actor, Lily-May Oakley, who has Down syndrome, embodies the spirit of the show by challenging perceptions and aspiring for Hollywood, highlighting the importance of representation and dreams without limits.

Community Impact and Challenges

Launching on a significant day for the Down syndrome community, Spark Live not only entertains but also fosters a sense of belonging and celebration among its audience. Feedback from attendees like Jamie Henshaw underscores the powerful impact of such inclusive projects, emphasizing the talent and joy within the disabled community. However, director Charlotte Nightingale points out the looming challenge of securing sufficient funding, especially in the face of governmental cuts, to maintain low-cost or free access to this vital cultural experience.

Looking Ahead

Despite financial hurdles, the ambition to extend Spark Live to the South Island next year remains undeterred. The production's innovative approach to storytelling through multi-sensory engagement sets a precedent for the future of inclusive theatre. As the tour progresses, it carries the potential to not only entertain but significantly alter perceptions of disability and the arts, advocating for a world where everyone has the opportunity to experience and participate in cultural life.