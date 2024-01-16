SENS Report 2023: Rohingya Refugees Face Alarming Malnutrition and Health Concerns

The 2023 Standardized Expanded Nutrition Survey (SENS) has unveiled alarming nutrition and health trends among Rohingya refugees living in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh. The study, conducted in two separate zones - Kutupalong Mega Camps and Nayapara, and Kutupalong Registered Camps, evaluated the health status of children aged 6-59 months and women of reproductive age.

Worsening Acute Malnutrition

The surveys highlighted a deteriorating acute malnutrition situation in the Mega Camps with a prevalence rate of 15.4%. In contrast, the Registered Camps maintained a medium concern level of 9.6% indicating a need for immediate intervention. Chronic malnutrition rates remained alarmingly high at 41.2%, showing no improvement from the previous year.

Anemia Levels and Dietary Practices

Anemia levels showed a slight improvement among children and women compared to the 2021 figures but remained near critical for children under five at 38.2%. While breastfeeding practices met acceptable standards, dietary diversity and frequency during complementary feeding were inadequate. The survey found that only 16.3% of children aged 6-23 months were receiving a minimum acceptable diet, a fact that could contribute to chronic malnutrition.

Health Programs and Sanitation

Health programs in the refugee camps surpassed targets for measles vaccination, vitamin A supplementation, deworming, and Blanket Supplementary Feeding Program (BSFP) coverage for young children, while slightly missing targets for antenatal care (ANC) and BSFP coverage for women. Most households had access to improved water sources and soap, however, open defecation remained a significant issue, involving nearly 70% of young children. The use of long-lasting insecticide-treated nets (LLIN) showed improvement, with high ownership and usage rates among households, children under five, and pregnant women.

Call for International Aid

The dire malnutrition crisis among the Rohingya refugees underscores the need for the international community to step up and provide adequate food support. The potential consequences of the current situation, including child labor, human trafficking, and prostitution, are a cause for global concern. Thus, prioritizing humanitarian aid for the Rohingya refugees is of utmost importance.