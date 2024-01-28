Scheduled Water Supply Disruption in Delhi: DJB Issues Notice

Residents of Kewal Park and neighboring areas in Delhi have been alerted by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to brace for a scheduled water supply interruption. The disruption, affecting several localities, is a consequence of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) ongoing work. Specifically, the DMRC is in the process of interconnecting a 1100 mm diameter water line on Arihant Marg opposite Kewal Park.

Details of the Scheduled Disruption

The water supply will be halted for a span of 16 hours, beginning from 10 am on January 29 until 2 am on January 30. The measure is a necessary part of the DMRC's infrastructural work and is expected to cause significant inconvenience to the residents of the affected areas.

Areas Affected

Apart from Kewal Park, the disruption will also impact Adarsh Nagar, Majlis Park, Indira Nagar, Moolchand Colony, Azadpur Village, MCD Colony, Azadpur, Rameshwar Nagar, Suraj Nagar, parts of Model Town, Malik Pur Village, and Panchwati. Faced with this situation, the DJB is urging residents of these areas to adequately store water in preparation for the shutdown.

Measures to Mitigate Inconvenience

In an attempt to alleviate the inconvenience caused by the interruption, the DJB has committed to making water tankers available upon request. This measure ensures that residents have access to water for essential needs during the shutdown period. The DJB has expressed its understanding of the inconvenience this may cause and has requested residents to bear with the situation until the resumption of normal supply.