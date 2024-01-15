en English
Kyrgyzstan

Razzakov’s Land Scarcity Crisis: A Plea for Swift Action

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:18 am EST
Razzakov’s Land Scarcity Crisis: A Plea for Swift Action

In the quiet town of Razzakov, nestled in the Batken region, a pressing issue has come to the foreground. A staggering 7,711 applications for land plots, earmarked for housing construction, have been submitted by the residents. This plea for help, however, isn’t new. The issue has been on the table since 2021, with the Razzakov city council conducting five sessions regarding land transformation. Yet, as MP Kamila Talieva pointed out during a parliamentary session held on January 11, there has been an alarming lack of progress.

The Impact of Land Scarcity

The absence of action on the land issue has had far-reaching effects on the people of Razzakov. It has forced multiple families to share single homes, leading to a significant spike in divorces and leaving a substantial number of women and children without a place to call home. The scarcity of land and the subsequent strain on family structures underlines the acute necessity for a swift resolution.

A Plea for Expedited Action

The city’s residents are clamoring for a quicker solution. Their pleas are not just about acquiring land for building homes; it’s about ensuring stability for their families and reducing the social strain that’s been placed on them due to the housing crisis. MP Talieva has echoed the sentiments of her constituents, emphasizing the urgency of the situation and the dire need for land plots to address the residents’ housing needs.

As Razzakov’s land scarcity issue continues to escalate, the need for a satisfactory resolution becomes even more critical. The city council’s previous attempts at land transformation have proven ineffective, and the outcome of their inaction is clear: a community in crisis. The residents of Razzakov, along with MP Talieva, are fervently hoping for a swift and effective resolution that will provide them with the land they so desperately need to build their homes and regain their peace.

Social Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

