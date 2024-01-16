PSC Chairman Warns Against Corruption in Police Recruitment

In a critical move to maintain integrity within the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Mr. Solomon Arase, has sounded a strong warning against corruption in the imminent recruitment of new constables. He cautioned commission officials against accepting any form of bribes from the prospective candidates or their families, a directive he issued during a pre-deployment briefing held on Saturday.

The forthcoming recruitment exercise, which is expected to commence on Monday across the federation, has been a topic of significant interest and anticipation, with over 400,000 applicants vying for the prestigious opportunity to serve in the NPF. The PSC spokesperson, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, made this known in a statement released on Sunday.

Arase, who has distinguished himself during his tenure as a retired Inspector-General of Police, underscored the necessity for the recruitment process to reflect the commission's mandate and demonstrate its competence. He categorically stated that any solicitation for money is an unmistakable violation of integrity and fairness, principles that he firmly believes should be upheld during the recruitment process.

Shaping the Future of the Nigerian Police Force

The Chairman emphasized that the accountability of the officials involved in the recruitment process goes beyond mere duty. They bear the responsibility of shaping the future of the Nigerian Police Force. He acknowledged the challenges that may arise due to the high number of applicants, but he stressed the importance of maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct.

Arase also highlighted the significance of this recruitment process as it lays the groundwork for a larger recruitment drive for an additional 30,000 officers, a move approved by the current administration. He urged the commission officials to be mindful of this fact and to approach their tasks with a sense of purpose and dedication.

In conclusion, the Chairman's stern warning against corruption in the recruitment process sends a clear message about the PSC's commitment to integrity and fairness. It is a significant step towards ensuring a more competent and ethical police force in Nigeria, a goal that is all the more important given the forthcoming recruitment of an additional 30,000 officers.