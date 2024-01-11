Prague’s Smichov Train Station: On Track for a 21st Century Transformation

Bringing a new lease of life to one of Prague’s central transportation hubs, Smichov Train Station, is set to embark on a comprehensive renovation beginning next year. The ambition of this project is to transform the station into a modern, 21st-century transportation nucleus, designed to accommodate the evolving needs of the city and its residents.

Phase One: Laying the Groundwork

The project, estimated to cost a whopping CZK 4 billion, has already seen the commencement of its first phase. This initial step involves the laying of tracks and the installation of a footbridge, laying the groundwork for the metamorphosis that lies ahead.

Phase Two: A Total Track Reconstruction

A total track reconstruction marks the second phase of this expansive operation. Not only will the existing platforms undergo a refurbishment, but a new fourth platform will also be added. This additional platform is specifically tailored for the Prague Semmering route, demonstrating a thoughtful approach to the needs of the city’s transportation routes.

Creating a Connected City

Two current underpasses will be reconstructed and extended to span the entire station, integrating seamlessly into a future parking house, financed by the city of Prague. This integration mirrors the broader urban development plan to create a transportation hub that connects all public transport modes, including a P+R carpark, with a total investment of CZK 8 billion.

Post-renovation, the station will feature barrier-free access and a three-track bridge over Nadrani Street, matching the capacity of a future railway bridge at Vyton. Moreover, a new footbridge leading to Radlicka Street will be built, easing access to platforms and the emerging Smichov City district.

Throughout these extensive renovations, the project promises to maintain minimal impact on train travel, ensuring the smooth functioning of the city's transport system.