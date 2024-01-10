en English
Police Raid Unearths Major Cannabis Farm in Former Welshpool Newspaper Office

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:40 am EST
Police Raid Unearths Major Cannabis Farm in Former Welshpool Newspaper Office

In a significant operation in Welshpool, Dyfed Powys Police came across a large-scale cannabis cultivation setup in a former newspaper office off Broad Street. The operation, conducted on Tuesday, January 9, led to the arrest of a man who is currently under police custody.

Discovering the Cannabis Farm

The former office of the County Times, which had been vacant for several years, was revealed to house a significant number of cannabis plants. The discovery was made by the Dyfed Powys Police’s proactive drugs team, who executed the search warrant, leading to the arrest and unearthing of the illegal cannabis operation.

The Raid and Arrest

During the raid, officers found the building to be in a precarious state, prompting a call to Scottish Power for assistance. Bags of cannabis plants were seen being removed from the building, and the town witnessed heavy police activity. The setup within the old County Times building was described as ‘sophisticated,’ dangerously bypassing around 200 amps of electricity into the property.

Previous Discovery at Former HSBC Building

This raid comes on the heels of another significant discovery by Dyfed Powys Police. Just two days prior, a similar cultivation setup was found in the town’s disused former HSBC building. Both operations combined are estimated to be worth a staggering £1 million. The former HSBC building, which had been closed since September 2021, had plans submitted for its conversion into apartments in April 2022.

The man apprehended during the raid on the County Times office is currently in police custody as officers continue their investigations into this major drug haul.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

