Poland's Szczecin National Museum Transforms into a Learning Playground this Winter

Winter reverberates with the echoes of children's laughter in the Szczecin National Museum in Poland. The museum has transformed into a vibrant playground, hosting a unique 'Winter Break in the Museum' program for children aged 7-10 from January 16 to 19, 2024.

Entwining education with creativity, the event is a part of a broader initiative by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, a collaborative effort involving over 80 institutions.

Winter Holidays: A Season for Learning and Exploration

The initiative is designed to provide children and youth with engaging and informative experiences during the winter holidays. Stretching from January 15 to February 25, it allows participants to dive into a treasure trove of knowledge and creativity. The Szczecin National Museum's program stands apart, merging four temporary exhibitions into a series of workshops aimed at immersing children in historical and artistic explorations.

Workshops: A Kaleidoscope of Themes

The workshops are a canvas painted with various themes, reflecting the richness of Polish culture and history. Children have the opportunity to delve into the history of Pomerania's post-World War I currency, a potent symbol of Poland's past. Another workshop invites them to appreciate the art from the Second Polish Republic, a testament to the country's vibrant artistic scene.

Woodworking tools and rural markets serve as another backdrop, evoking images of traditional Polish rural life. The theatrical history workshop, with African dolls and puppets, transports participants into a realm of drama and storytelling.

Guided by Expert Hands

The art of imparting knowledge rests with the instructors leading these workshops. Ewa Kimak, Agata Kamińska, Dorota Baumgarten-Szczyrska, and Dorota Obalek-Bylak, all experts in their respective fields, guide the children through these immersive experiences. Their mastery and passion for their subjects infuse the workshops with a sense of wonder and respect for Polish culture and history.

The 'Winter Break in the Museum' program at the Szczecin National Museum, thus, serves as a unique confluence of education and creativity, ensuring that the winter holidays are a time of learning, exploration, and fun for children in Poland.