Peter Piper Pizza's Heart-Shaped Charity Drive for Children's Hospitals

Peter Piper Pizza, a popular pizzeria chain, is bringing love and charity together this Valentine's Day, offering its heart-shaped pizzas and pledging a donation to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals with every purchase. Active from now until February 18th, Peter Piper Pizza will be contributing $1 to local network hospitals for every heart-shaped pizza sold. This charitable campaign is currently running in 16 locations within the El Paso area and is designed to support the El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation. The heart-shaped pizzas are available at a starting price of $19.98.

Expanding the Love Beyond El Paso

The charity drive extends beyond El Paso, with the campaign active in 11 different markets spanning Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. The goal is to ensure that each local Peter Piper Pizza outlet contributes to the nearest Children's Miracle Network Hospital, potentially impacting nearly a dozen hospitals across three states. The initiative's primary focus is to provide essential funding for children's developmental programs and to foster advances in child development.

Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., the president and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the substantial influence such collaborations have on children's health. "This partnership with Peter Piper Pizza is an exciting opportunity for our hospitals. The funds raised will make a significant impact on the health of children in the communities we serve," she said. Genaro Perez, Chief Marketing Officer at Peter Piper Pizza, reiterated the company's commitment to supporting children's development and education through this campaign.