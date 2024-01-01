en English
Lifestyle

Partiful: The Rising Star of Event Planning Among Young People

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:47 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:48 am EST
In a world increasingly dominated by digital interaction, Partiful, a text-based event planning platform, has carved out a niche for itself amongst the younger demographic. The platform, which enables users to create event pages and dispatch text reminders to guests, offers a more casual and personalized experience compared to traditional methods like Facebook events and email-based organizers.

A Social Organizer for the Digital Native

Quinci King, a 25-year-old from Brooklyn, is one of many who have seamlessly integrated Partiful into their social life. King recently planned an elaborate 100th social event featuring a DJ and special lighting, all organized through Partiful.

The platform was co-founded by Shreya Murthy and Joy Tao, who kick-started the business in March 2020. Murthy, shaped by the tumultuous experiences of organizing social gatherings in her 20s, aimed to create a platform combining the best features of Facebook events within a text-based system.

Exponential Growth and User Response

Partiful’s user base has witnessed explosive growth, from thousands in 2021 to millions by the end of 2022. The platform has a significant presence in large coastal cities, overseas, and on college campuses. Users relish Partiful’s ad-free experience and the ability to foster intentional in-person social interactions. Kristel Black, a medical student, resonates with this sentiment and uses the platform to broaden her social circles.

The Wider Trend: Seeking Meaningful Interactions in a Digital Age

Partiful’s success signifies a deeper trend among young people seeking more meaningful and imaginative ways to socialize, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The International Housewares Association has noted a shift towards themed, experience-driven home events. Platforms like Partiful are ideally suited to meet this demand, offering a refreshing blend of personalization and convenience in the realm of social event planning.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

