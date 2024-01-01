Partiful: The Rising Star of Event Planning Among Young People

In a world increasingly dominated by digital interaction, Partiful, a text-based event planning platform, has carved out a niche for itself amongst the younger demographic. The platform, which enables users to create event pages and dispatch text reminders to guests, offers a more casual and personalized experience compared to traditional methods like Facebook events and email-based organizers.

A Social Organizer for the Digital Native

Quinci King, a 25-year-old from Brooklyn, is one of many who have seamlessly integrated Partiful into their social life. King recently planned an elaborate 100th social event featuring a DJ and special lighting, all organized through Partiful.

The platform was co-founded by Shreya Murthy and Joy Tao, who kick-started the business in March 2020. Murthy, shaped by the tumultuous experiences of organizing social gatherings in her 20s, aimed to create a platform combining the best features of Facebook events within a text-based system.

Exponential Growth and User Response

Partiful’s user base has witnessed explosive growth, from thousands in 2021 to millions by the end of 2022. The platform has a significant presence in large coastal cities, overseas, and on college campuses. Users relish Partiful’s ad-free experience and the ability to foster intentional in-person social interactions. Kristel Black, a medical student, resonates with this sentiment and uses the platform to broaden her social circles.

The Wider Trend: Seeking Meaningful Interactions in a Digital Age

Partiful’s success signifies a deeper trend among young people seeking more meaningful and imaginative ways to socialize, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The International Housewares Association has noted a shift towards themed, experience-driven home events. Platforms like Partiful are ideally suited to meet this demand, offering a refreshing blend of personalization and convenience in the realm of social event planning.