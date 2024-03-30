Over 125,000 Palestinians Defy Israeli Restrictions, Attend Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa

On March 22, 2023, approximately 125,000 Palestinians gathered for the third Friday prayer of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, under the shadow of Israeli restrictions and amidst ongoing conflict in Gaza. Sheikh Azzam al-Khatib highlighted the noticeable decrease in attendance compared to the previous year, amid stringent Israeli security measures. Concurrently, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has mandated Israel to facilitate urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza, addressing the escalating humanitarian crisis.

Israeli authorities imposed age restrictions at Al-Aqsa Mosque, limiting entry to men over 55 and women over 50, with entry permits required. This move significantly lowered the number of worshippers, a concerning development during Ramadan, a month marked by communal prayers and solidarity. Sheikh Yusuf Abu Sneineh, in his sermon, criticized the global community's silence over Israel's actions in Gaza, highlighting the dire situation prompted by Israel's military campaign.

ICJ's Intervention in Gaza Crisis

Following a devastating offensive in Gaza that left thousands dead and many more displaced, the ICJ has stepped in, accusing Israel of genocidal acts. An interim ruling demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities and the provision of essential humanitarian aid. The recent order emphasizes the urgent need for basic services and supplies, as the risk of famine in Gaza transitions from imminent threat to harsh reality.

The juxtaposition of religious observance at Al-Aqsa Mosque with the geopolitical strife in Gaza underscores the complex interplay of faith, politics, and humanitarianism in the region. The ICJ's orders represent a glimmer of hope for the beleaguered inhabitants of Gaza, yet the efficacy of these directives hinges on compliance and the international community's resolve to enforce them. As the holy month of Ramadan continues, the faithful and the afflicted alike look towards a future where peace and justice may prevail over conflict and suffering.