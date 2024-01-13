en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Northland’s Rangatahi Court: Transforming Troubled Youth Through Culturally Responsive Justice

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
Northland’s Rangatahi Court: Transforming Troubled Youth Through Culturally Responsive Justice

In the heart of New Zealand, an innovative approach to the justice system is taking root. The Rangatahi Court, also known as the Taitamariki Court in Te Tai Tokerau, offers a culturally responsive judicial framework for youth offenders. It is not the usual courtroom setting; this court integrates Maori traditions and community involvement, providing a unique model of justice that has attracted international attention.

Revolutionizing Justice with Tradition

The Rangatahi Court’s model is particularly impressive because it is built around a Family Group Conference (FGC). This inclusive approach invites the offender’s family and community members to participate actively in the justice process. The conference’s outcome is an agreed plan, which is then monitored on a marae, a communal or sacred place that serves social and religious purposes in Polynesian societies.

Such an arrangement has shown promise in reducing reoffending rates among young Maori, a demographic that has alarmingly high engagement with the justice system. The court system involves a team of dedicated individuals from various professions: social workers, lawyers, forensics, police, prosecution, registrar, kaumātua (elders), and kuia (elderly women). This team oversees the progress of each youth offender, encouraging them to connect with their heritage and take responsibility for their actions.

Success Amidst Challenges

One such success story is that of Marshall Davidson. Despite the challenges faced by these young individuals, like 15-year-old Soloman Harris, the Rangatahi Court provides more intense and personalized hearings than the standard Youth Court. The court was initiated by Chief District Judge Heemi Taumaunu in 2008 and has since seen a significant reduction in young Maori offending.

However, it is important to note that Maori youth still disproportionately appear in Youth Court. Judge Greg Davis, an advocate of the Rangatahi Court, emphasizes the importance of a different approach to address the complex problems faced by these youth, often stemming from family chaos.

The Marae: A Supportive Setting

The Rangatahi Court’s setting in a marae facilitates a more engaging and supportive environment for both the youth and their families. Here, the youth are not just defendants—they are part of a community-driven process that seeks to understand the root of their behavior and guide them towards a more positive path.

0
Lifestyle New Zealand Social
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
2 mins ago
Kyle Richards Discusses Body Image, Fitness Journey, and Doctor's Refusal for Tummy Tuck
Reality star Kyle Richards, best known for her role on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ recently opened up in an intimate interview with UsWeekly about her personal journey with body image and fitness. The 54-year-old, despite maintaining a steady workout regime consisting of hiking, spinning, weight training, running, and hot yoga, expressed a previously unvoiced
Kyle Richards Discusses Body Image, Fitness Journey, and Doctor's Refusal for Tummy Tuck
Marks & Spencer's Cotton Rich Hoodie: A Hit Among Shoppers
4 mins ago
Marks & Spencer's Cotton Rich Hoodie: A Hit Among Shoppers
Food Establishments in Braintree Score High in New FSA Hygiene Ratings
8 mins ago
Food Establishments in Braintree Score High in New FSA Hygiene Ratings
Innovative 60-Second Microwave Baked Oats Recipe Goes Viral on TikTok
2 mins ago
Innovative 60-Second Microwave Baked Oats Recipe Goes Viral on TikTok
Kyle Richards Opts for Fitness Over Tummy Tuck After Doctor's Refusal
3 mins ago
Kyle Richards Opts for Fitness Over Tummy Tuck After Doctor's Refusal
Scotland's Cold Snap: Experts Advise Against Snow Boots for Dogs
3 mins ago
Scotland's Cold Snap: Experts Advise Against Snow Boots for Dogs
Latest Headlines
World News
City Governance in January: Spotlight on Ohio's Ceremonial and Strong Mayors
2 mins
City Governance in January: Spotlight on Ohio's Ceremonial and Strong Mayors
Kyle Richards Discusses Body Image, Fitness Journey, and Doctor's Refusal for Tummy Tuck
2 mins
Kyle Richards Discusses Body Image, Fitness Journey, and Doctor's Refusal for Tummy Tuck
Lee Sharpe Recounts Ferguson's 'Hairdryer Treatment' at Manchester United
2 mins
Lee Sharpe Recounts Ferguson's 'Hairdryer Treatment' at Manchester United
Afghan MMA Fighter Jawed Basharat to Face French Rival Taylor Lapilus in UFC Event
2 mins
Afghan MMA Fighter Jawed Basharat to Face French Rival Taylor Lapilus in UFC Event
Innovative 60-Second Microwave Baked Oats Recipe Goes Viral on TikTok
2 mins
Innovative 60-Second Microwave Baked Oats Recipe Goes Viral on TikTok
Ramdev Faces Backlash Over Controversial Remarks: A Call for Patanjali Boycott Rises
2 mins
Ramdev Faces Backlash Over Controversial Remarks: A Call for Patanjali Boycott Rises
Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Amid Winter Storm
3 mins
Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Amid Winter Storm
Kyle Richards Opts for Fitness Over Tummy Tuck After Doctor's Refusal
3 mins
Kyle Richards Opts for Fitness Over Tummy Tuck After Doctor's Refusal
Senior Care in Happy Valley Adapts to Rising Demand
3 mins
Senior Care in Happy Valley Adapts to Rising Demand
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
25 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
46 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app