New York Lights Up for Transgender Day of Visibility

New York State is commemorating Transgender Day of Visibility with a profound statement of inclusivity. Governor Kathy Hochul has officially proclaimed March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility, honoring the invaluable contributions of the transgender community not only within the state but also on a global scale.

Advertisment

As a vibrant tribute to the resilience and diversity of the transgender community, numerous iconic landmarks across New York State will be aglow tonight, adorned in the hues of the transgender flag: light pink, white, and light blue. Among these landmarks are the illustrious Empire State Building and the iconic World Trade Center, both serving as beacons of acceptance and equality in the heart of the state.

Governor Hochul expressed her profound pride in the transgender community, acknowledging their unwavering strength and resilience in the face of adversity. In her proclamation, she conveyed a heartfelt message of affirmation and belonging, assuring transgender individuals that they are embraced and valued in the vibrant tapestry of New York:

"I am proud of the strength the transgender community displays every day, and I want to make one thing clear: you are always welcome in New York. You are loved."

Advertisment

Landmarks of Solidarity

Numerous iconic landmarks across New York State, including the Empire State Building and the World Trade Center, will illuminate in the colors of the transgender flag as a gesture of solidarity and visibility. This act of lighting up in pink, white, and blue serves not only as a tribute but also as a powerful statement of New York's commitment to inclusivity and acceptance for the transgender community.

With the proclamation of Transgender Day of Visibility, Governor Hochul sends a clear message of support and affirmation to transgender individuals. Her statement underscores the state's recognition of the transgender community's resilience, contributions, and the importance of their visibility in society. This day is marked as a celebration of acceptance, aiming to foster a more inclusive environment for all.

Advertisment

The lighting of landmarks in New York State in transgender flag colors symbolizes a beacon of hope and acceptance. It reflects the state's dedication to recognizing and celebrating the diversity and strength of the transgender community. Through these gestures of visibility and support, New York aims to encourage a society where everyone is valued and accepted, regardless of gender identity.