MrBeast Rejects Elon Musk’s Invitation to Join Twitter/X citing Financial Impracticality

Elon Musk’s invitation to YouTube sensation MrBeast to upload his high-production-value videos to Twitter/X, the new social media platform under Musk’s leadership, was met with a candid rebuttal. MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, elucidated the financial impracticality of such a move, given the current state of Twitter/X’s monetization model.

Monetization Woes of Twitter/X

Twitter/X offers its users an opportunity to earn a portion of advertising revenue in exchange for a monthly fee. This revenue-sharing model is a stark departure from the criteria employed by YouTube, which bases its monetization on subscriber count and watch time. Despite MrBeast’s considerable earnings from YouTube, estimated to be between $2 million to $4 million monthly, he stressed that a billion views on Twitter/X would not suffice to cover his video production costs.

MrBeast’s Candid Rejection and User Reactions

MrBeast’s response, while leaving the door open for future experimentation with Twitter/X, underscored the inadequacy of the platform’s current revenue model. His remarks sparked a wave of ridicule from Twitter/X users directed at Musk, who has yet to respond to the feedback. This incident comes in the wake of earlier attempts by Twitter/X executives to entice content creators and organizations, including the developers of GTA VI, to use the platform for video uploads.

MrBeast’s YouTube Success

Known for his costly and high-quality videos, MrBeast has garnered over 224 million subscribers on YouTube. His latest video, where he spent seven days in solitary confinement, has already attracted over 28 million views and 1.9 million likes. The popularity and success of his content on YouTube highlight the challenges Twitter/X faces in attracting and retaining content creators amid concerns over its monetization policies.