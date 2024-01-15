en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Mohbad’s Management Debunks Rumors, Awaits Autopsy Results

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 8:19 am EST
Mohbad’s Management Debunks Rumors, Awaits Autopsy Results

In a significant development following the demise of the Nigerian singer, Mohbad, his management has officially addressed the ongoing rumors and provided updates on the situation. Mohbad, a beloved icon of the Nigerian entertainment industry, passed away on September 12, 2023, leaving a void in the hearts of his fans and colleagues.

Debunking the Will Rumors

The management team denied the existence of a thumbprinted will left by the late singer, countering the false reports circulating around. They stressed that any valid will would be registered with the probates registry, and no such document exists. This announcement has put a stop to the speculations surrounding the distribution of the late singer’s assets.

Autopsy Results Still Under Wraps

While the autopsy has been conducted, the results are yet to be disclosed. The management revealed that the autopsy reports have been sent abroad for further analysis, a process expected to take a few months. They urged the public to exercise patience and avoid spreading unverified information until the official autopsy results are released. The autopsy results are deemed crucial in shedding light on the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s sudden death.

Clarification from Perez Medcare Hospital

Perez Medcare Hospital, where Mohbad’s lifeless body was brought, also issued a statement to dismiss rumors about his death. They clarified that Mohbad was neither a patient at their facility nor was he hospitalized there. They also confirmed that the nurse rumored to have treated him at home was not an employee of their institution. This announcement debunked several rumors and further emphasized the need for accurate information.

The management’s commitment to transparency and the public’s call for a thorough investigation highlight the significant impact of Mohbad’s death on the Nigerian entertainment industry. As the nation awaits the autopsy results, it is hoped that justice will be served and the truth will surface, providing closure to his fans and family.

0
Nigeria Social
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
1 min ago
Nigeria's Celebrities: A New Vanguard for National Pride and Soft Power
Nigeria is witnessing a wave of renewed national pride, as its homegrown superstars are increasingly engaging with their homeland and community, a trend that has been particularly evident during the 2023 holiday season. Celebrities like Davido, Victor Osimhen, and Victor Boniface have been at the forefront, attending local events and connecting with the public. This
Nigeria's Celebrities: A New Vanguard for National Pride and Soft Power
Terra Gold Cube: A New Era in Nigeria's Seasoning Cube Market
36 mins ago
Terra Gold Cube: A New Era in Nigeria's Seasoning Cube Market
Fashion Meets Entrepreneurship: The Nigerian Akara Seller Captivating the Internet
36 mins ago
Fashion Meets Entrepreneurship: The Nigerian Akara Seller Captivating the Internet
Nigerian University Students Protest Against 300% Tuition Fee Hike
21 mins ago
Nigerian University Students Protest Against 300% Tuition Fee Hike
Shehu Sani Criticizes Buhari's Administration Over Nigeria's Security Crisis
21 mins ago
Shehu Sani Criticizes Buhari's Administration Over Nigeria's Security Crisis
FUTA Indefinitely Postpones Academic Session, Orders Students to Vacate Campus
27 mins ago
FUTA Indefinitely Postpones Academic Session, Orders Students to Vacate Campus
Latest Headlines
World News
Kerry Katona Opens Up About Upcoming Eye Lift Surgery and Future Plans
2 mins
Kerry Katona Opens Up About Upcoming Eye Lift Surgery and Future Plans
West Ham Eyes Feyenoord's Gimenez: Alvarez Could Be Key
2 mins
West Ham Eyes Feyenoord's Gimenez: Alvarez Could Be Key
UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services
5 mins
UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds
5 mins
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds
The Rising Scourge of Gambling Addiction Among Young Adults
6 mins
The Rising Scourge of Gambling Addiction Among Young Adults
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
6 mins
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
8 mins
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
8 mins
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
Immigration and Border Security Dominate Concerns Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
8 mins
Immigration and Border Security Dominate Concerns Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
41 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
1 hour
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
3 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app