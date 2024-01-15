Mohbad’s Management Debunks Rumors, Awaits Autopsy Results

In a significant development following the demise of the Nigerian singer, Mohbad, his management has officially addressed the ongoing rumors and provided updates on the situation. Mohbad, a beloved icon of the Nigerian entertainment industry, passed away on September 12, 2023, leaving a void in the hearts of his fans and colleagues.

Debunking the Will Rumors

The management team denied the existence of a thumbprinted will left by the late singer, countering the false reports circulating around. They stressed that any valid will would be registered with the probates registry, and no such document exists. This announcement has put a stop to the speculations surrounding the distribution of the late singer’s assets.

Autopsy Results Still Under Wraps

While the autopsy has been conducted, the results are yet to be disclosed. The management revealed that the autopsy reports have been sent abroad for further analysis, a process expected to take a few months. They urged the public to exercise patience and avoid spreading unverified information until the official autopsy results are released. The autopsy results are deemed crucial in shedding light on the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s sudden death.

Clarification from Perez Medcare Hospital

Perez Medcare Hospital, where Mohbad’s lifeless body was brought, also issued a statement to dismiss rumors about his death. They clarified that Mohbad was neither a patient at their facility nor was he hospitalized there. They also confirmed that the nurse rumored to have treated him at home was not an employee of their institution. This announcement debunked several rumors and further emphasized the need for accurate information.

The management’s commitment to transparency and the public’s call for a thorough investigation highlight the significant impact of Mohbad’s death on the Nigerian entertainment industry. As the nation awaits the autopsy results, it is hoped that justice will be served and the truth will surface, providing closure to his fans and family.