Missing Mizzou Senior Riley Strain's Bank Card Found Near Cumberland River, Nashville

The search for missing University of Missouri student, Riley Strain, took a pivotal turn when his bank card was discovered near the Cumberland River in Nashville. Strain, a 22-year-old college senior, went missing on March 8 after being seen at a local bar with his fraternity brothers. This development adds a significant clue to the ongoing investigation into his disappearance.

Disappearance and Initial Search Efforts

Strain's night began at a Nashville bar, where, after being served minimally, he was asked to leave. His departure from the bar was the last time he was seen by his friends. Despite telling them over the phone he'd meet them at their hotel, Strain never arrived. Surveillance footage later captured him stumbling and heading in the opposite direction of the hotel, towards the Cumberland River. The discovery of Strain's bank card along the riverfront not only deepens the mystery but also narrows the search area for investigators and volunteers.

Community and Family Response

The news of the found bank card has reignited hopes among Strain's family and friends. His stepfather, Chris Whiteid, expressed a strong belief that Riley would be found and brought home safely. The community, both in Missouri and Nashville, has rallied together, with volunteers joining the search efforts alongside law enforcement. Police have utilized helicopters and Urban Search & Rescue teams, covering extensive ground in the hope of finding Strain.

No Evidence of Foul Play

Despite the concerning circumstances of Strain's disappearance, authorities have stated that there is no evidence to suggest foul play at this point. Homeless individuals near the Cumberland River reported seeing Strain on the night he vanished, which has guided some of the search efforts. However, the case remains classified as a missing person investigation. The finding of Strain's bank card is a crucial piece of evidence that may provide the lead needed to solve this case.

The search for Riley Strain continues with renewed vigor, as his family, friends, and community hold onto hope. The discovery of his bank card near the Cumberland River has provided a new lead in the investigation, bringing everyone one step closer to finding Riley. As efforts intensify, the question of what happened to the University of Missouri senior remains, with hopes for answers and a safe return.