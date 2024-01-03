Media Giants Descend on TikTok: Ladbible Leads with 12.8M Followers

As the digital age surges forward, traditional media outlets are grappling to find their foothold on emerging platforms. The TikTok landscape, predominantly populated by younger demographics, has become a new frontier for these stalwarts. In the race for dominance, Ladbible has emerged as the most followed global English-language news site on TikTok, boasting a staggering 12.8 million followers as of October 2023.

Legacy Media Houses Pivot to TikTok

The Daily Mail, a long-standing news publisher, has secured the second spot with 6.7 million followers. This shift signifies a strategic move to engage with a younger, digitally native audience that relies heavily on social media platforms for news and information. The pivot towards platforms like TikTok reflects a broader trend among traditional media outlets adapting to the ever-evolving landscapes of content consumption.

A Platform for Change

TikTok’s appeal lies not just in its entertainment quotient but also its potential as a platform for social change. A case in point is a viral video about a homeless family in Houston. Social media influencer Victoria Vanna utilized the platform to raise nearly $10,000 in donations and support for the family. She provided immediate relief and initiated a GoFundMe campaign for their long-term housing needs.

The Power of the TikTok Community

The video garnered over a quarter of a million views and thousands of supportive comments, kick-starting a community effort to help the family. This instance underscores the power of the TikTok community in mobilizing support and fostering a sense of solidarity among its users. It also highlights the potential of the platform as a tool for effecting positive change, a facet that news publishers can harness to engage with their audience on a deeper level.