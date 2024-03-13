Malta Rental Market Study: Small Group of Landlords Dominate, Tenant Satisfaction Revealed

A recent study commissioned by Malta's Housing Authority has unearthed some striking insights into the island's rental market dynamics, revealing the extent of property ownership and tenant satisfaction levels. The research, titled 'Tenant and Landlord Experiences of the Maltese Residential Rental Market', authored by Marie Briguglio, Brian Micallef, and Tiziana Gauci, offers a comprehensive look at the current state of affairs.

Concentration of Property Ownership

The data disclosed that a mere tenth of Malta’s landlords control a significant two-fifths of the rental properties, underscoring a considerable concentration of ownership within the market. Specifically, 42 percent of the landlords surveyed owned just one property, while a notable 13 percent, equating to 52 individuals out of the 400 interviewed, managed more than five properties, representing 43 percent of all rented dwellings. Interestingly, 16 landlords reported owning more than 10 properties.

Tenant and Landlord Satisfaction

On the satisfaction front, the majority of landlords (56%) reported being mostly or very satisfied with the rent received, and roughly half were pleased with the Housing Authority's services. However, dissatisfaction emerged among landlords with larger portfolios, with a third expressing discontent with how their rights were protected. This sentiment was particularly prevalent among those holding three or more properties. From the tenants' perspective, the median rent was found to be €650, with 61 percent expressing satisfaction with the rent they paid. The report also highlighted a preference for one-year contracts among both parties, despite a notable turnover in the market, with over 70% of tenants having moved from a previous property.

The Diverse Tenant Population

The study also shed light on the composition of Malta's tenant population, revealing that only 10 percent were Maltese, whereas the majority were third-country nationals (TCNs), making up three-quarters of the tenant base. This demographic skew suggests that TCNs may be overrepresented in the study due to work permit obligations requiring them to present a lease—a requirement not as prevalent among EU or Maltese nationals.

The findings from this comprehensive study not only highlight the concentrated nature of property ownership in Malta's rental market but also provide valuable insights into tenant satisfaction and the diverse makeup of the renting population. As stakeholders digest this data, the implications for future housing policies and market dynamics will undoubtedly come under close scrutiny, potentially guiding the way towards more balanced and equitable housing solutions on the island.