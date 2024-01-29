Malta Grapples with Extended Waiting Times for Learning Support Educators

In Malta, a pressing issue has arisen that has sent ripples of concern throughout the nation: the protracted waiting times for children requiring a learning support educator (LSE). Nationalist Party (MP) member, Graziella Attard Previ, has taken a stance on the matter, deeming it nonviable for such children to be left unsupported for extended periods, with one child having been left waiting for up to a year and a half. This issue was brought to light during a press briefing held outside the premises of the education ministry.

Unfolding of the Press Briefing

The briefing saw Attard Previ, with the company of education shadow minister Justin Schembri, addressing the media in response to parliamentary questions. Clifton Grima, the current Education Minister, has reported that there are 180 pending applications for LSEs with the oldest dating back to October 2022. The data also unveiled that there are 1,473 students with a full-time LSE and 2,729 with a shared LSE.

The Importance of Swift Action

Previ accentuated the significance of the waiting period for an LSE, stating that it holds immense importance in the mental and psychological development of students. She criticized the authorities, accusing them of a lack of drive to resolve the issue. Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon was also singled out for not providing solutions other than mentioning the shortage of applicants for LSE positions.

Addressing the Issue

Schembri emphasized the need to enhance working conditions for educators to attract more applicants and retain existing ones. He also urged the conclusion of negotiations with the Malta Union of Teachers for a new collective agreement. In response to these criticisms, the Education Ministry stated that it has taken measures to address the LSE requests. These measures include employing more LSEs, authorizing a second Statementing Board to expedite application processing, and successfully approving LSE services for 1,648 students in 2022 and 2023. The Ministry also clarified that as of the end of 2023, there are 2,862 LSEs working in state schools, with the number of new hires increasing annually. It was noted that the earliest pending case, dating back to 2022, does not concern a student with disabilities or severe conditions and that there are currently 108 students waiting for an LSE. Some of these cases are fully processed, but the Ministry has not received responses from the parents or guardians to finalize the appointments.