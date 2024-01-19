Lithuania's Economic Forecast: Promise of Growth Amid Skepticism

Lithuania's Social Security and Labour Minister, Monika Navickienė, has projected an optimistic forecast for the country's economic future. She has indicated that household incomes in Lithuania are expected to rise significantly this year, with a projected growth of 12 percent. As of January, the average household income rose by 62 euros compared to the same month last year. This growth rate is set to outpace the anticipated inflation rate of 2.8 percent by a four-fold margin.

Impact of Income Growth on Social Benefits

Navickienė suggested that the increase in household incomes will reduce dependence on social benefits and help lift more individuals out of poverty. She specifically highlighted the needs of pensioners and individuals with disabilities, affirming that they require ongoing attention and aid. This rise in income, she believes, will be a significant step towards achieving this goal.

Economist's Skepticism on the Forecast

However, this optimistic forecast was met with skepticism from Algirdas Bartkus, an economist from Vilnius University. He expressed concerns over the comparison between income growth and price growth, pointing out that the latter is based on uncertain price level forecasts. Bartkus also drew attention to the lasting effects of the high inflation rate, which peaked at 20 percent in 2022 and substantially impacted real wages. The purchasing power is still nearly 3.5 percent below its peak in 2021.

Need for Well-Paid Jobs in Lithuania

Bartkus identified the lack of well-paid jobs in Lithuania as a core issue that needs addressing. He argued that attracting investors to create such jobs is crucial for tackling pensions, inequality, and poverty. However, he also noted that geopolitical tensions with neighboring countries Russia and Belarus might deter potential investors. Currently, over 60,000 Lithuanians are receiving some form of social assistance.