‘Libs of TikTok’ Suspended by Facebook: A Look at the Account’s Controversial History

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:11 am EST
‘Libs of TikTok’ Suspended by Facebook: A Look at the Account’s Controversial History

Facebook has once again suspended the account ‘Libs of TikTok’, a social media account known for its right-wing content and critique of liberal ideologies. The account’s suspension stems from violation of Facebook’s community standards, although the specific guidelines breached by the account were not disclosed.

‘Libs of TikTok’: A Profile

The account ‘Libs of TikTok’ was created by Chaya Raichik and has gained a significant following since its inception in April 2020. Its content primarily targets gender identity and culture war issues. The account boasts millions of followers across various social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

Previous Suspensions and Controversies

This is not the first instance of suspension for the account. It previously faced a similar action after a post regarding Boston Children’s Hospital instigated threats against the institution’s staff. The post claimed that minors were undergoing hysterectomies as part of gender-affirming surgeries. Furthermore, the account was suspended by Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, for alleged hateful conduct. This was before Musk’s acquisition of the platform and the account had experienced several suspensions on Twitter as well.

An Encounter with AOC

Raichik also had an interaction with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who labeled her ‘super transphobic’. This followed Raichik’s accusations against AOC of defaming her during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing. ‘Libs of TikTok’ has sought to comment on Facebook’s suspension decision via its Instagram page.

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

